Bin Daghar Sends Condolences to UAE leaders Over Soldiers’ Martyrdom in Shabwah

The Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar, on Saturday sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Ruler of Dubai, and to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He offered condolences to them, to the people of UAE and to the families of soldiers who were martyrs in the line of duty in Shabwah Governorate east Yemen on Friday.

In the cable of condolence message, Bin Daghar expressed his sorrow over the soldiers martyrdom, due to the emergency landing and the malfunctioning of their Helicopter, while they were on a routine training mission.

Bin Dagher said, the martyrdom of the four UAE’s soldiers in Shabwah, and before in Aden Marib Al-Mocka and elsewhere in Yemen, represent a great headline for the history of UAE sacrificing to rescue Yemen from Houthi Saleh militias back and supported by Iran.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the souls of all UAE, and Arab Coalition soldiers, and to bring solace to their families and the Emirati people. ” May they Rest In Peace” Bin Daghar concludes