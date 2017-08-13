Houthis target Arab coalition warship

Yemen’s Houthi militias attempted to attack Al-Mokha port in the early hours of Saturday, using a remote-controlled boat packed with explosives, said Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

“The coalition forces detected the boat three miles off the port, while it was sailing at 39 knots, and was intercepted by the coalition defense and diverted from its initial trajectory,” Al-Malki said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE said four of its soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Yemen while taking part in the campaign targeting Shiite rebels.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the fatalities early Saturday.

WAM said the helicopter crashed in Yemen’s Shabwa province due to a technical malfunction.

