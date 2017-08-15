Yemen’s Top Officials Discuss Efforts to Overcome Current Obstacles

Plans, preparations and efforts aiming to overcome difficulties and obstacles featured high on a meeting held between Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, his deputy Ali Mohsen and Prime Minister Ahmed Daghar on Sunday.

During the meeting held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Hadi extolled efforts made by the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen to restore the state and put an end to the coup by Houthis and former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s news agency reported.

He urged both Mohsen and Daghar to make further efforts for the provision of services to residents of the liberated areas and the end of the coup, the agency said.

For his part, Mohsen presented a report during the meeting, saying that victories by the Yemeni army are conducted in line with plans prepared in advance.

President Hadi, in collaboration and coordination with the Arab coalition, supervises such plans.

Dagher also touched upon government efforts and plans in order to hone services in the liberated provinces. He gave details about completed projects and the ones to be carried out later.

