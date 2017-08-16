Who is to blame for the world’s worst cholera outbreak?

It has been called the “Forgotten War”, but it has caused the largest single-nation, humanitarian crisis in the world in the poorest Arab country, Yemen.

Two and a half years of war have killed more than 10,000 people and has left two-thirds of the population in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

And if that was not enough, a cholera epidemic, which began in April, is spreading fast in a country where the health system has collapsed.

And a million malnourished children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable.

Plus, the UN has accused the Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi fighters of stopping fuel supplies to aircraft trying to deliver aid into Yemen.

So who’s to blame for the outbreak and spread of cholera? And what’s being done to stop it?

