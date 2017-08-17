Yemen, Britain eye peaceful solution to Yemeni crisis

Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmad Obaid bin Daghar reiterated Wednesday his country’s keenness on achieving permanent and just peace, official media reported.

There will be no real peace as long as armed militias continue to occupy Sanaa, control the state’s institutions, and use arms against the legitimate government, Bin Dagher said while meeting with British Ambassador to Yemen Simon Shercliff, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Yemeni Premier urged the UN and Britain to increase pressure on coup militias in order to transfer all the country’s incomes to the Yemeni Central Bank in Aden, known as the temporary capital.

Carrying out such a pressure would enable the Yemeni government to honor all its commitments toward Yemeni citizens and international bodies, he noted.

For his part, Shercliff reiterated the British government’s support of Yemen’s unity, safety of its territories, and constitutional legitimacy.

He also affirmed London’s continuation to support all efforts aimed at achieving permanent, just, and comprehensive peace in Yemen that secures stability of the situations and alleviate the people’s suffering.

