Yemeni Prime Minister Says Real Victory against Coup Militias Is Imminent

Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Daghar declared on Wednesday that his country’s army and popular resistance are close to score a real and final victory over coup militias which controls capital Sanaa, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) .

According to the Yemeni news agency, the victory on the Iran-backed Houthi militias and troops loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh will spark Yemenis aspirations to establish a federal state consisting of six provinces, guarantor of equality and justice in wealth and power.

During his meeting with the governors of Amran and Rima provinces, the Yemeni official praised the heroic role of the people of the two provinces in confronting the coupist militias and their efforts to restore legitimacy and preserve the republic and unity.

Insurgency militias overran the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally-backed government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to re-establish an interim capital in Aden. Each of the United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Houthi militias of receiving Iranian funds and arms.

A Saudi-led coalition, composing a number of Arab states, intervened to back Yemen’s pro-legitimacy forces to regain control over the war-torn country and counter the foreign agenda militias are believed to promote.