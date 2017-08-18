President Hadi: Iranian Plots Failed in Yemen

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said that Iranian plots meant for his country have failed and has found rejection among the Yemeni People.

Hadi’s comments came during his meeting here today with Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Saleh, Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghar, and a number of Yemeni senior officials.

Hadi reiterated that the outcome of the national dialogue and the building of a federal Yemen based on partnership, justice and equality is the choice of the Yemeni people, pointing out at the same time that the coupist militia continues its rejection of the peace calls based on the three authorities.

In 2014, Iran-allied Houthi militias joined forces with armed loyalists backing the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh and overran the capital Sana’a. Armed and funded by Iran, each of Saudi Arabia and the United States consider the coup to be part and parcel of Iran’s expansionist ambitions in the region.

After insurgency militias took over Sana’a, the internationally-backed government led by Hadi was forced to relocate to the now-temporary capital, Aden. A Saudi-led Arab coalition has also entered Yemen to back pro-legitimacy forces against Iran-backed putschists and help re-establish national authority in the war-torn country.

