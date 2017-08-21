King of Bahrain Receives Yemen’s Prime Minister at Sakhir Palace

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa today received at Sakhir Palace, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Yemeni Premier Dr. Ahmed Obeid bin Daghar, who conveyed to HM the King greetings from Yemeni President Abd-Rabbuo Mansour Hadi as well as his wishes of further progress and prosperity to Bahrain and its people, hailing the Kingdom’s stances in support of the legitimate rule in Yemen.

Dr. bin Daghar expressed thanks and appreciation to HM the King, hailing Bahrain’s honourable stance, sacrifices and participation in the Saudi-ledCoalition Restore Hope in support of Yemen’s legitimate rule.

He lauded Bahrain’s humanitarian relief aid to affected people in his country, hailing the crucial role of the Royal Charity Organization (RCO) which provides assistance and medical care to Yemeni people.

HM the King welcomed Dr. Bin Daghar and extended greetings to President Hadi, wishing Yemen to regain security, stability and peace. He hailed deep-rooted historical relations, lauding the long-standing fraternal relations binding the peoples of both countries.

He reiterated Bahrain’s firm support for the legitimate rule and the restoration of security and stability in Yemen so as it preserves its sovereignty, unity, Arab identity and achieves its people’s aspirations. He said that Bahrain would continue participating in the Saudi-led Arab coalition, adding that the stance stems from firm belief in Arab solidarity and cooperation to protect the Arab region and its people from foreign designs and interference.