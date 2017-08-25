Yemen’s Legitimate Government Urges Holding Emergency over Cholera Outbreak

Cairo- Yemen’s internationally-backed government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi urged that an emergency Arab League session be held for tackling the growing cholera crisis in the war-torn country.

Yemen’s Arab League Ambassador Riyad Al-Akbari delivered a letter from Yemeni Health Minister Nasser Ba’aom, to his Egyptian counterpart Egyptian counterpart Ahmed Emad Eddin Radhi, the head of the Executive Council of the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

In the letter, Ba’aom lists deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions in Yemen.

After meeting with Al-Akbari, the Head of the Executive Council of the Council of Arab Health Ministers said that he would call for an urgent meeting of the Executive Office to be in the first half of September to find out the reality of the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

For his part, the Egyptian minister expressed Egypt’s readiness to provide more humanitarian and relief assistance to support Yemen to overcome the humanitarian situation.

Both sides discussed ways for strengthening and expanding the support of Arab League member states to respond in a more effective way to the cholera epidemic, which is threatening many Yemeni governorates.

Yemen’s humanitarian condition has been in a downward spiral since a coup led by Iran-allied militias took over the capital Sana’a. Erupting in 2014, the street warfare has now logged into its second year and a half of ripping Yemen further apart.

Most of the population is in need of humanitarian aid, with some seven million people on the verge of famine, according to UN reports.

At the same time, the country is witnessing a major cholera epidemic outbreak, which has killed over 2,000 people and injured more than half a million others since last April, according to statistics from the World Health Organization.

