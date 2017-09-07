Bin Daghr: ‘Decisive Storm’ Shattered Iran’s Expansionist Dreams

Aden– Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghar said that the Yemeni army, supported by the coalition forces, “currently controls 85 percent of the territories and heads towards achieving greater victory”, stressing that the “Decisive Storm”, led by Saudi Arabia, has thwarted Iran’s projects in the Arab region.

He also commended the great support provided to the Yemeni people by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

His comments came during his meeting in Aden with the Commander of the Arab Coalition Forces Brig. Gen. Ahmed Abu Majid, the Commander of the Saudi Forces Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Islam, the Commander of the Bahraini and Sudanese Forces Major Hisham Al-Mubarak, and a number of officers of the Arab Coalition Forces.

Bin Daghar praised major sacrifices offered by the Yemeni army and popular resistance to face Houthi and Ali Abdullah Saleh militias, promising that victory was imminent.

The Yemeni prime minister pointed out to the support provided by Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and the leaders of the State of Kuwait for their support to the Yemeni people through the King Salman Relief Center, the UAE Red Crescent, the Kuwait Relief Committee and “all those who helped Yemen in these difficult circumstances”.

For his part, the commander of the Arab Coalition Forces reiterated UAE’s position in support of Yemen’s unity and stability, while the commander of the Saudi Forces confirmed the Kingdom’s backing of Yemen’s legitimacy and security.

The meeting tackled a number of important issues on the military and economic levels, and discussed the joint action to face Houthis and terrorist organizations and the means to consolidate security and stability in the liberated provinces.

Original Article