Former US Diplomat Says Yemen’s Ousted President Lost His Legitimacy before International Community

Washington- A former US diplomat in Yemen confirmed that the Gulf initiative presented at the beginning of the outbreak of the crisis in Yemen stands as the only way out of the current three-year crisis. He stressed that the international community should push this solution and join forces to save the Yemeni people.

Ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh has completely lost his legitimacy among the international community and has no interest in Saudi Arabia and its allies at all, former US ambassador to Yemen Gerald M. Feierstein said at a symposium by the Carnegie Center for Research and Research in Washington.

He pointed out that the Gulf initiative and the efforts of the United Nations being carried out by its envoy Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed is a vital lifeline for what is happening in Yemen.

“Without these efforts and initiative will not resolve the Yemeni crisis and the political transition that is supposed to be done will be delayed,” he added.

“The humanitarian issue in Yemen is of great concern to the international community, and the Yemeni parties to exploit this sympathy as Houthi contribute to the blocking of delivery of food aid to those in need through ports they control.”

The former ambassador stressed that the international community has the responsibility to pressure Iran-backed Houthi militias to cooperate with humanitarian efforts and assistance, facilitate the government’s procedures to return to Sana’a, and the work of the Central Bank for the development of the economy and development of the country.

