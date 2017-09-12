Body of UAE pilot arrives in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The body of martyr Sultan Mohammad Ali Al Naqbi arrived on board of a military plane of UAE Air Force and Air Defence at the Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

On arrival, a special military ceremony was held at the airport to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of several senior officers.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced earlier the martyrdom of Second-Lieutenant Pilot Sultan Al Naqbi as his plane crashed after sustaining a technical failure while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ in support of legitimacy in Yemen.

The body of Emirati Nasser Ghareeb Al Mazroui, who succumbed to previous injuries he sustained during his participation in the Yemen operation, had arrived at the same airport earlier in the day.

