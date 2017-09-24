Deputy of UN Yemen Envoy Heads to Sana’a

London – Preparations are ongoing by the new deputy to United Nations special envoy for Yemen Ma’ain Shuraim to head to Sana’a to tackle the settlement file, diplomatic sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Sources from UN special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed affirmed that a team of experts will head to Sana’a.

Shuraim’s visit will be the first of its kind by a high-ranking official since Ould Cheikh’s trip to Yemen four months ago where he escaped an assassination attempt.

This step is supposed to boost the UN’s quest to restore communication with insurgents in Yemen.

The special envoy reported in previous statements that communication is cut, but he voiced optimism that it will be restored.

The step will also yield the establishment of an office for the UN special envoy in the temporary capital Aden.

The diplomatic source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that a few meetings will likely be held on the sidelines of the General Assembly to back the special envoy and his plans.

In a related matter, a meeting was held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday between Shuraim and Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalek al-Mekhlafi.

Mekhlafi stressed that the Yemeni government has been treating all peace efforts positively, including efforts to resolve the crisis exerted by the UN envoy.

