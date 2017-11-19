Drone Strike Kills 3 AlQaeda Suspects in Yemen

A suspected US drone strike targeting a car killed three alleged Al-Qaeda members, including a leader in the southern Yemen province of Abyan, local officials said Friday.

They said the strike was carried out late Thursday in the Sumaa area of the province, engulfing the car in flames. The leader’s body was left “incinerated” and his two bodyguards also killed.

A similar drone strike on Sunday in Marib province, east of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, killed five suspected Al-Qaeda militants.

The United States considers the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to be the radical group’s most dangerous branch.

