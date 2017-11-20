Jarallah denies Lebanese PM to visit Kuwait after Egypt

Kuwait hopes compensations issue with Iraq ends soon Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah (second from right) attends the ceremony. KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah denied reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri would visit Kuwait after his visit to Egypt. “The State of Kuwait always welcome Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri,” Jarallah told reporters on sidelines of a reception held by the Omani Embassy to mark the Sultanate’s national day Sunday night. Meanwhile, Jarallah said that Kuwait’s file of compensations of damage caused by the Iraqi invasion and occupation in 1990-91 is being discussed with the Iraqi officials. He expressed his hope that the two sides would reach a solution to end this issue very soon. Detained citizen In the meantime, Jarallah said that Kuwaiti diplomats in Tehran visited Kuwaiti citizen Faleh Al-Azmi who was detained after mistakenly entered a military zone. He hoped Azmi would be released soon. According to Jarallah, the ..

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah denied reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri would visit Kuwait after his visit to Egypt. “The State of Kuwait always welcome Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri,” Jarallah told reporters on sidelines of a reception held by the Omani Embassy to mark the Sultanate’s national day Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Jarallah said that Kuwait’s file of compensations of damage caused by the Iraqi invasion and occupation in 1990-91 is being discussed with the Iraqi officials. He expressed his hope that the two sides would reach a solution to end this issue very soon.

Detained citizen

In the meantime, Jarallah said that Kuwaiti diplomats in Tehran visited Kuwaiti citizen Faleh Al-Azmi who was detained after mistakenly entered a military zone. He hoped Azmi would be released soon. According to Jarallah, the diplomats assured Azmi was in a good health condition, and commended the Iranian authorities for the good treatment of the Kuwaiti citizen. Iran promised to allow family of Al-Azmi to visit him soon, he said. Iranian security authorities arrested Azmi last September after entering, en route to Kuwait, a military zone on the Iran-Turkey borders by mistake.

Critical circumstances

Jarallah said in the meantime that the Arab foreign ministers’ meeting, held in Cairo Sunday, convened amidst ‘critical’ regional circumstances. The foreign ministers discussed thoroughly the Iranian interference in the regional countries, Jarallah told reporters. Kuwait First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah reiterated, during the meeting, condemnation of the ballistic missile fired from the Houthis in Yemen towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the bombing of an oil pipeline in Bahrain.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled affirmed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in all measures taken to maintain their security and stability. Jarallah was asked about the upcoming GCC summit in Kuwait, and said there was nothing new on this issue. He said the summit was preceded by a ministerial preparatory meeting. The GCC, said Jarallah, was experiencing difficult times, however “it gets sick but does not die.” Jarallah meanwhile said Kuwait was following its own convictions regarding some issues because there was no unified Arab or Gulf position. – KUNA

