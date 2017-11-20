Kuwait sets up eye surgery camp in Sanaa

State of Kuwait set up a camp in Sanaa, Yemen, dedicated for eye surgeries for people unable to afford such operations, part of Kuwait’s contributions to the health sector in conflict-ridden country.

Doctors in the camp, held within Kuwait Medical Center, began operations by conducting 45 surgeries out of 122 others, Kuwait By Your Side campaign said in a statement.

The doctors examined 1,000 patients and agreed that 122 cases required surgeries.

It added that the campaign continue its health projects nationwide, worth USD 53 million.

Kuwait By Your Side campaign is active in sectors of food, water, education, shelter and health.

