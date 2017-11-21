King Salman Relief Center reviews its support for Yemeni children on World Children’s Day

RIYADH: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid reviewed at its headquarters here today relief and humanitarian projects provided for Yemeni children in conjunction with World Children’s Day.

This came in a video presentation watched by representatives of the offices of international humanitarian organizations during which a number of humanitarian and relief topics were discussed.

The presentation highlighted the projects allocated by the Center to the children of Yemen amounting to 116 projects from 2015 to 10 September 2017, with a sum of $ 262,474,014 in the fields of education, protection and early recovery.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Medical Corps (IMC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Kingdom Department for International Development, High Relief Committee of the Republic of Yemen and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

