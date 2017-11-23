National Yemen Obtains A Copy Of Djibouti Govt Statement on Yemen Faked News

National Yemen has obtained a copy of the condemnation statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) of Djibouti rejection the allegations and faked news that his been published in some Yemen online websites.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) of Djibouti expresses its absolute rejection to what has been circulated in some news websites٫ that the Djibouti authorities have ceased a Yemeni boat was loaded with Yemeni currency withdrawals from the central Bank under the control of the legitimate Government” the statement said.

We hereby confirm that all what has been published is purely slander and has nothing to do with the reality (baseless).

MOFAIC is expressing about its total disapproval for such rumors which forms a useless attempts of targeting the high brotherly Relations of the two countries. At the same time, MOFAIC warnings from any stirring upon such allegations or faked news that is getting circulated on social media.

The script was written in Arabic language and stamped by the ministry of MOFAIC and National Yemen has translated it into its readers.