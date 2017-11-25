KSRelief to help 40 former child soldiers

Related Articles

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has announced the launch of a rehabilitation program for 40 children who were illegally recruited by Houthi militias to fight in Yemen.

The children have been selected from areas such as Taiz and Amran, and will be provided with rehabilitation services at a center in Ma’rib governorate in Yemen.

The child soldier rehabilitation program will include psychological, social, cultural and sports services and activities spread over 30 days. Parents or next of kin will also be accommodated under the program and advised on reintegrating children into their families.

KSRelief will provide educational assistance to children who successfully complete the program to enter schools of their choice.

Since 2015, KSRelief has spent more than $262 million on child development programs through 116 projects.

In an earlier interview, Abdullah Al-Rwaily, KSRelief’s director of community support services, told Arab News that the center has organized rehabilitation for about 20,000 child soldiers in Yemen.

He said that there are four such training centers where these children are being rehabilitated.

He also called for the participation of non-governmental organizations in the programs, warning that without such aid the situation could become similar to that in Afghanistan.

