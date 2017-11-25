US welcomes reopening of Port of Hudaydah, Sanaa Airport in Yemen

The White House welcomed Friday the announcement from Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition that it is reopening Hudaydah port and Sanaa International Airport to allow the urgent flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen.

The White House stressed in a statement that “the magnitude of suffering in Yemen requires all parties to this conflict to focus on assistance to those in need. All sides must support a political process with facilitating humanitarian relief as the top priority.

“We remain committed to supporting Saudi Arabia and all our Gulf partners against the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aggression and blatant violations of international law,” it affirmed.

It noted, “backed by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Houthi rebels have used destabilizing missile systems to target Saudi Arabia-systems that were not present in Yemen before the conflict.” It added that the international community “must take the necessary steps to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its repeated violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231 as the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps exploits the grave humanitarian crisis in Yemen to advance its regional ambitions.” It added that the “the United States continues to believe that this devastating conflict, and the suffering it causes, must be brought to an end through political negotiations.”

Original Article