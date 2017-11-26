Chief of Staff inspects Kuwait’s troops

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Khalid Al-Khadher (right) and Defense Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah leave for Saudi Arabia yesterday. —KUNA

RIYADH: Kuwaiti Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Khalid Al-Khadher and Defense Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left for Saudi Arabia yesterday to inspect the Kuwaiti troops in operation ‘Restoration of Hope’ in Yemen. They were seen off at the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base by Director of Air Force Operations Brig Gen Mohammad Al-Khalfan, and senior Air Force commanders. – KUNA