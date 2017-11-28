Conversion of Yemeni visitor ID to Iqama will end in 2 weeks

Related Articles

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports (GDP) confirmed, according to the Ein Al-Youm website on November 25, that the Yemeni visitor ID cannot be converted to a residency permit (Iqama) after its expiry on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 20 (Hijri calendar).

The GDP’s explanation came on its Twitter account while replying to a Yemeni visitor who asked: “If the current visitor ID expires, can I covert it to an Iqama? Or should be it be valid? And is it possible to extend and visitor ID for the sixth time?”

The GDP answered that the conditions of converting a visitor ID to an Iqama “state that the visitor ID must be valid.”

