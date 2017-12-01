Saudi air force downs missile targeting Khamis Mushait

JEDDAH: Saudi air defenses intercepted a missile heading toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Royal Air Force detected a missile launch from inside Yemeni territory at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, said Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the legitimate government in Yemen, confirming the destruction of the missile.

Al-Maliki said that the control of ballistic weapons by terrorist organizations, including Al-Houthi armed militias, "represents a threat to regional and international security and that firing them at populated places is contrary to international humanitarian law."

The coalition asserted that the continuation of armed militias in targeting cities with ballistic missiles is the biggest evidence of the continued smuggling of weapons into Yemen by all ways and means contrary to resolution No. 2216.

