Saudi Royal Air Force intercepts ballistic missile fired from Yemen

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that at 2020 pm on Thursday, the Saudi Royal Air Force (RAF) spotted the launch of a ballistic missile from within Yemeni territory towards the Kingdom’s territory.

In a press statement aired by the Saudi Press Agency, Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki stated that the missile was heading towards the city of Khamis Mushait and was intercepted and destroyed without any casualties.

Colonel Al-Maliki further said that the control of ballistic weapons by terrorist organizations, including Al-Houthi armed militias represents a threat to regional and international security and that firing them at populated cities is contrary to international humanitarian law.

The coalition asserted that the continuation of armed militias in targeting cities with ballistic missiles is the biggest evidence of the continued smuggling of weapons into Yemen by all ways and means contrary to resolution No. 2216.

