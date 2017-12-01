Yemen’s Al-Ghaiza now operating, receives relief plane – coalition

Yemen’s Al-Ghaiza airport, Al-Mahra province, is now operating to receive aircraft carrying relief and humanitarian assistance, the Saudi-led Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday.

Operating the airport has taken place in cooperation with the legitimate government of the Republic of Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a coalition source as saying.

On Thursday, Al-Ghaiza received a Saudi Royal Air Force aircraft plane, carrying 5,000 tons of foodstuff provided by the Riyadh-based King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has reached the airport.

The coalition forces have utilized all potentials and abilities to secure the delivery of humanitarian and relief items to the needy people in Yemen, the source added.

On November 22, the coalition announced the re-opening Al Hudaydah port and the Sanaa airport, after they were closed down following the Houthis’ a ballistic missile that targeted the Saudi capital of Riyadh on November 4.

Original Article