GCC will continue leading role despite challenges: Amir

Sheikh Sabah hails victories against terrorism- Iran still violates principles of int'l law



KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will carry on its leading role in the region despite the numerous challenges and upheavals. Delivering his speech at the inauguration of the 38th Gulf Summit in Kuwait yesterday, His Highness the Amir welcomed the participation of various delegations in the grand meeting.

The holding of the summit proves to the world that the GCC, as an important entity, needs to continue to address the needs of the people of the region, said His Highness the Amir. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa for hosting the previous summit in Manama, saying that the Bahraini leadership and people always contributed to the success of the GCC since its inception. His Highness the Amir touched on the Gulf countries’ joint accomplishments since the formation of the council, adding that the future still holds more goals to achieve and milestones to surpass. Uniting the Gulf countries efforts against regional and international challenges will ensure the security and stability of the council, His Highness the Amir affirmed.

Victories against terrorism

The International community managed to achieve victories against terrorism in both Iraq and Syria; however, the threat of extremism is still at large, said His Highness the Amir who called for more efforts in this regard.

His Highness the Amir lauded the Saudi efforts in uniting the front of the Syrian opposition, hoping that this policy will bring peace to the war-torn country. Focusing on Yemen, His Highness the Amir commended the efforts carried out by the coalition, which supports the legitimacy in Yemen, adding that it was important to continue providing all forms of assistance, especially humanitarian relief, to the Yemenis. His Highness the Amir called on the Houthi group to abide by the political solution in Yemen, saying that the UNSC resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative, and national dialogue were part of the solution.

Peace process

Concerning the peace process in the Middle East, His Highness the Amir expressed hopes that such stalemate in the process be moved forward in order to reach a just and everlasting peace agreement for the sake of substantiating the stability of the region and the world in accordance to the Arab peace initiative and international resolutions in this regard.

His Highness the Amir also congratulated the Iraqis for liberating areas that were under the control of the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh). He reiterated the GCC’s bid to continue working with the Iraqi government to maintain stability of Iraq, stressing the significance of participation in the conference slated for mid-February in Kuwait dedicated for the reconstruction of Iraqi areas affected by Daesh.

On Iran, His Highness the Amir said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was still violating principles of international law. He called on Iran to abide by rules, which respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of neighboring states, affirming that this was an integral condition, which ensures the stability of the region. His Highness the Amir asked Allah Almighty to preserve stability of the GCC states and continue bestowing his blessings and welfare on the GCC peoples.

Good opportunity

At the conclusion of the summit, His Highness said that the summit was a good opportunity to meet with GCC brothers in their second home Kuwait, adding that they exchanged points of view regarding various challenges facing the region.

His Highness the Amir added that the participants succeeded once again in affirming the strength of “our Gulf entity and its ability to defy challenges through our adherence to the mechanism of convention of these meetings, besides the decisions we have reached that will contribute with no doubt in enriching our blessed experience and our joint GCC march in order to meet aspirations of the Gulf peoples.”

His Highness the Amir thanked the Secretary General of the GCC and the General Secretariat and all committees, which have exerted enormous efforts to prepare for this meeting. He expressed wishes to meet in the Sultanate of Oman in the hospitality of Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed.

Amir’s wisdom

Meanwhile, GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani said that Gulf states are confident in the wisdom of His Highness the Amir. Speaking in his address at the Kuwait-held talks, Zayani said Gulf officials attending the six-nation bloc’s 38th session were keen to maintain their unity.

Zayani expressed confidence that the Kuwait-hosted talks would support reaching the people of the region’s aspired goals and aspirations. He also underlined the importance of “unity and integration” and keeping the GCC “cohesive and united in the face of current and future challenges.” He also thanked Bahrain for hosting the summit’s past session, and congratulated the Kingdom, along with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman on their national days. – KUNA

