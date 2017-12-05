KSRelief sends 20 tons of food baskets to Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) sent 20 tons of food baskets, which will benefit 30,000 distressed people, to Al-Ghaydah airport in Yemen.

The consignment, sent in a Saudi Air Force cargo plane, was accompanied by a special team comprising officers from the KSRelief Centre.

According to a statement from KSRelief, the initiative will benefit some 30,000 people in most districts of Al-Mahra.

The Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen announced the re-opening of the Al-Ghaydah airport on Friday to receive aircraft carrying relief and humanitarian assistance. The airport resumed operations with the consent of the legitimate government of Yemen.

Last week, the first of the Saudi Royal Air Force planes loaded with tons of foodstuffs provided by KSRelief landed in the airport.

Sources from Yemen added that the coalition forces have harnessed all their abilities to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the needy inside Yemen.

KSRelief distributed 1,500 food baskets in the Mujzar district of Marib governorate to the displaced and needy families.

The distribution came within the project of distributing 49,000 food baskets, targeting the governorates of Marib, Al-Bayda, Al-Jouf and Sanaa.

The KSRelief also delivered medical aid to the hospitals in Marib governorate.

Two months ago, KSRelief supplied 10 tons and 300 kg of medicines and medical supplies to Cree Rural Hospital in Al-Wadi directorate, and another package of medicines was supplied to Marib Authority Hospital.

