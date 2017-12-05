UN: initial reports about 100 people killed in Sanaa, nearby provinces

The UN said Monday initial reports suggested the death of around 100 people and injuring of hundreds others, as the level of violence in Sanaa and nearby provinces was “very troubling.” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, at his daily press briefing, called for providing protection for civilians and enabling the wounded to have proper medical care.

He urged all parties to facilitate entry of urgently-needed humanitarian supplies.

Durarric said the UN was aware of reports that former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed. He did not comment further.

He said the parties in Yemen should know that attacks against civilians, infrastructure and medical facilities were violations of international law and international human rights, and could be war crimes.

The spokesman urged all Yemeni parties to cease hostilities in Sanaa, and said a solution should happen through just and comprehensive negotiations. He said the UN was ready to sponsor these talks.

The UN was alarmed at the sudden rise in violence and called for allowing access to humanitarian aid for the needy Yemenis.

