Yemeni Pres. urges citizens to revolt against Houthis

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi called Monday on all Yemeni people to revolt against Houthi militias, hours after they murdered ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Hadi, in a speech cited by official Yemeni news agency, said he instructed the legitimate Yemeni army forces who were positioned around the capital city, Sanaa, to support the uprising of the Yemeni people against the Houthis.

Yemen, he added, was passing through a critical and decisive juncture which required collaboration of all Yemeni people against the Houthis.

Hadi affirmed that he was confident Yemenis would emerge victorious against the militias.

Hadi urged those in the armed forces, opposition, political parties, the general people congress and social powers to revolt against the Houthis.

Saleh was killed earlier today during fierce clashes with Houthi militias in Sanaa.

A video showed Saleh carried in a blanket surrounded by Houthi militias celebrating his death. The short clip aired on a pro-Houthi television channel appears to show Saleh had sustained a head injury, potentially a gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day, militias from Yemen’s armed Houthi movement blew up the house of Saleh in the center of Sanaa.

This development came only one day after Saleh urged Yemenis to revolt against Houthi militias, and offered dialogue with neighboring countries. (end) nh.bs

