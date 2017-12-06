Al-Jubeir represents Saudi Arabia at GCC meeting in Kuwait

Related Articles

KUWAIT CITY: A meeting of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was held on Tuesday in Kuwait.

Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir led the Saudi delegation at the meeting, which was hosted by Kuwait.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the role of the GCC leadership, which met the hopes and aspirations of their people, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He said: “Any disagreement that may occur among member states and regardless of its extent, the GCC must remain aloof from it, in order to keep it out of its impact or disrupt the mechanism of convening, to function.”

The Kuwaiti emir praised the role of Saudi Arabia and its constructive efforts, in organizing meetings between various factions of the Syrian opposition and success in closing the opposition ranks.

He also lauded efforts to support Yemen’s political, economic and military make-up, in order to support the legitimacy and the provision of humanitarian aid to ease the difficult conditions of the Yemeni people.

He called on the Houthi militia to comply with the international community’s call for a political solution to the crisis, through holding serious dialogue, mainly based on the three pillars of the GCC-sponsored executive mechanisms, UN Security Council resolutions and the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue.

He expressed hope that the international community will be able to push the Mideast peace process forward toward reaching a comprehensive and complete peace agreement that supports the stability of the region and the world, according to the Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

He slammed the Iranian regime for violating international laws by interfering in the internal matters of neighboring countries.

He pointed out that his country seeks to continue working with the Iraqi government to maintain the stability of Iraq.

Reuters quoted the Kuwaiti emir as saying: “We proved once again the resilience of our Gulf institution and its ability to be steadfast, simply by holding onto the mechanism of convening these meetings.”

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also attended the meeting.