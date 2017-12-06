RWB tells Houthi rebels to free 41 journalists held hostage in Sanaa

The International press freedom body Reporters Without Borders (RWB) on Tuesday called on Houthi rebels to free 41 journalists taken hostage by the rebel group and being held in a TV building in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The press freedom body in a statement denounced the Houthi action and revealed that the rebels had fired rocket-propelled grenades at the “Al-Yemen Al-Youm” TV building before taking it over and kidnapping the journalists on December 2.

“Reporters Without Borders (RWB) calls for the immediate release of 41 journalist who have been held hostage by Houthi rebels inside the headquarters … of the TV channel in Sanaa for the past three days,” the statement said.

“RWB meanwhile holds the Houthis responsible for their safety,” it added, noting that three guards were wounded in the initial assault on the TV building.

The “Al-Youm” channel was affiliated with the party of former President Ali Abdallah Saleh, who was killed two days ago by Houthi forces.

“We condemn the violent actions towards journalists by the Houthis, which constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions,” RWB affirmed.

It said that the journalists currently held hostage are being denied any contact with the outside world and RWB has no information about the conditions in which they are being held.

Houthi rebels have taken over the broadcast system at the channel and have issued statements supporting their cause.

At least 13 other journalists and media workers are currently held hostage in Yemen by armed groups, including the Houthis and Al-Qaeda.

Yemen is ranked 166th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2017 World Press Freedom Indexes.

