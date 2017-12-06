Saudi Cabinet expresses support for Yemenis’ efforts against Houthis

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has expressed hope that the uprising of Yemenis against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias will save the country from death threats, exclusion, bombings and seizure of properties.

Chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Cabinet welcomed a statement from the Arab coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen.

The Cabinet also welcomed the statement issued by the international conference in London on the Yemen crisis and its full support for the Kingdom’s legitimate right to defend itself against threats to its security and stability. It also praised the statement, which condemned Houthi action saying that the launching of ballistic missiles at the Kingdom constitutes a threat to regional security and prolongs the conflict, and for its call for an end to such attacks.

The Cabinet renewed the Kingdom’s keenness over Yemen’s stability, its return to its Arab environment and preservation of its land, security, identity, integrity and social unity in the framework of Arab regional and global security.

On terror issues, the Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of a terror attack on a university college in Peshawar, Pakistan, and expressed the Kingdom’s support for Pakistan against terrorism and extremism.

Later, a series of memorandums of understanding for cooperation in political consultation, labor, logistics and infrastructure with Georgia, Turkmenistan, Russia, the People’s Republic of China and the UAE were approved by the Cabinet.

Board meeting

The king also chaired the 48th meeting of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives.

The board finalized a number of decisions concerning the working of the organization including the regulations of the National Center for Saudi Ardah in accordance with the King Abdulaziz Foundation.

The board also endorsed a memorandum of cooperation between the King Abdulaziz Foundation and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in order to benefit from the latter’s expertise and knowledge.

The board was also briefed on a cultural project, run by the foundation under the directives of King Salman as an initiative aiming at linking young people to the history of the Kingdom as well as of the Arab Islamic history.

The board also approved other routine issues.

Related Articles

Original Article