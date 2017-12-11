European Union calls on Houthis to stop atrocities

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) expressed on Sunday “serious concern” over repressions being carried out by the Houthis in Yemen following the killing of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh last week, reported the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.

The agency quoted Catherine Ray, Spokesperson for EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, as saying; “In the context of a deteriorating situation in Yemen, the reports from Sanaa of a substantial escalation of violence following the killing of Saleh are an element of serious concern.”

“We are hearing of brutal repression, serious harassment, arbitrary detention and killings which are being carried out against politicians of the General People’s Congress, relatives of the former president, members of civil society organisations and other civilians,” she said.

VIOLATIONS

In a statement, the EU urged the Houthis to “immediately stop all the reported violations of basic human rights and act respectfully towards all sectors of Yemeni society.”

It called on all the internal and international stakeholders who have an influence in this conflict to increase efforts towards a of this protracted crisis.

“The European Union is ready to pledge its support to any constructive negotiating track with the objective of bringing the long suffering of the Yemeni people to an end,” it added.

