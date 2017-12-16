KSRelief to boost cooperation with European commission

Related Articles

BRUSSELS: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the European Commission for Civil Protection and Human Assistance decided to boost cooperation during talks on Friday in Brussels, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A KSRelief delegation led by Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant secretary-general for planning and development, met with a task team of the commission in the presence of Saad bin Mohammed Al-Areefi, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the EU.

The meeting was briefed on the efforts of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSCRHA), the SPA reported.

Meanwhile, the director of a hospital in the Khormaksar district of Aden, Yemen, expressed deep gratitude for KSRelief’s support to the facility.

A KSRelief rehabilitation team on Friday inspected the hospital, reviewed its needs, and met with the director and administrative and medical staff.

The director said the visit is a positive sign of fruitful cooperation in serving the Yemeni people.

KSRelief also distributed food baskets to displaced people in Yemen’s Saada governorate and Al-Rakza camp in Marib governorate, the SPA reported.

This aid is an extension of a project to distribute 49,000 food baskets in a number of governorates in Yemen.

