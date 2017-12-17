Amir to bear all expenses of Gulf Cup

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has decided to personally bear the costs of the Gulf football championship due to be held in Kuwait between Dec 22 and Jan 5, the organizing committee’s head said. “This Amiri generosity is added to His Highness the Amir’s record of initiatives that reflect his attention to young people and his interest in encouraging them to do their utmost to raise the name of Kuwait and promote its status,” Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Anas Al-Saleh told KUNA yesterday. He said he was honored to meet HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah earlier yesterday and briefed him on ongoing preparations and arrangements for the Gulf football tournament, known as “Gulf 23”. Saleh said that he affirmed to the Amir that the organizing committee is exerting great efforts to complete all required arrangements for the Gulf sports event that will bring together the national football teams of the GCC ..

