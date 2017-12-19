Security Medical preparations completed for 23rd Gulf Cup

Gates open at 1:00 pm on Friday KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah checks on preparations for the 23rd Gulf Cup at the Jaber International Stadium yesterday. —KUNA KUWAIT: All security measures are completed in preparation for the 23rd Gulf Cup football tournament, the Interior Ministry said yesterday. Director of Public Relations Brigadier General Adel Al-Hashash said that the Ministry was ready to secure the tournament, which will be held between December 22, 2017 and January 5, 2018. A map released by the Interior Ministry yesterday showing the main parking lots allocated for fans who plan to attend 23rd Gulf Cup matches The ministry’s highest authority called for paying attention to security during the course of the tournament, said the official who called on spectators to abide by rules and regulations concerning fireworks and other hazardous materials. The gates of the Jaber International Stadium will be opened at 1:00 pm on Friday to receive legions of fans and fo..

KUWAIT: All security measures are completed in preparation for the 23rd Gulf Cup football tournament, the Interior Ministry said yesterday. Director of Public Relations Brigadier General Adel Al-Hashash said that the Ministry was ready to secure the tournament, which will be held between December 22, 2017 and January 5, 2018.

A map released by the Interior Ministry yesterday showing the main parking lots allocated for fans who plan to attend 23rd Gulf Cup matches

The ministry’s highest authority called for paying attention to security during the course of the tournament, said the official who called on spectators to abide by rules and regulations concerning fireworks and other hazardous materials. The gates of the Jaber International Stadium will be opened at 1:00 pm on Friday to receive legions of fans and football enthusiasts. The opening ceremony of the tournament is slated for 5:30 pm while the opening match betting Kuwait against Saudi Arabia kicks off at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah said that medical preparations for the tournament are completed, adding that two aircrafts, seven field clinics, and various kinds of vehicles were prepared for any emergency at Jaber International Stadium. The 23rd Gulf Cup will see national teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, and the UAE compete for the title. – KUNA

