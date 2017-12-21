All-time Gulf Cup champions Kuwait seeks 11th title

Al-Jabri asks sectors to harness all potentials for Gulf Cup Kuwait national team training at the Al Yarmouk sports club. KUWAIT: Despite a short preparation period, Gulf Cup hosts and all-time champions Kuwait are hungry to win the illustrious football title for a record 11th time. Kuwait enters its first competition after a two-year competitive ban was lifted by football’s world governing body FIFA earlier this month. Al-Azrag, led by Serb manager Boris Bunjak, have been undergoing extensive training over two periods a day, a senior team official told a news conference on Wednesday. “The players are ready to give their all in order to take the national team badge to the top of the podium for an 11th time,” said Fahad Awadh. Kuwait SC winger Fahad Al-Enezi, who has won 43 caps for his country, said the mood was high in the dressing room, and the fact that the competition is being held on home soil will be a huge boost for the squad. The event’s opening match at Jaber International S..

Al-Jabri asks sectors to harness all potentials for Gulf Cup

Kuwait national team training at the Al Yarmouk sports club.

KUWAIT: Despite a short preparation period, Gulf Cup hosts and all-time champions Kuwait are hungry to win the illustrious football title for a record 11th time. Kuwait enters its first competition after a two-year competitive ban was lifted by football’s world governing body FIFA earlier this month. Al-Azrag, led by Serb manager Boris Bunjak, have been undergoing extensive training over two periods a day, a senior team official told a news conference on Wednesday. “The players are ready to give their all in order to take the national team badge to the top of the podium for an 11th time,” said Fahad Awadh. Kuwait SC winger Fahad Al-Enezi, who has won 43 caps for his country, said the mood was high in the dressing room, and the fact that the competition is being held on home soil will be a huge boost for the squad. The event’s opening match at Jaber International Stadium will witness a mouth-watering Group A encounter between the hosts and World Cup qualified nation and three-time Gulf Cup winner, Saudi Arabia.

Group A is arguably the tougher of the dual-group competition, which also includes the United Arab Emirates and Oman, while Group B comprises champions Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Yemen. All four Group A nations hold a total 16 cups amongst them over 22 competitions held thus far.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Jabri directed all the ministry’s sectors to harness all capabilities to transmit matches and events of the 23rd Gulf Cup to be launched today. The ministry will work to ensure a distinguished transmission of the event in a manner, which reflects Kuwait’s stature and heritage, Al-Jabri told reporters in remarks while inspecting Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium. He noted that the political leadership provided all potentials for the success of this important sports event.

There is close cooperation among the ministry, the organizing committee, the Kuwait Football Association and all relevant bodies in order to ensure the success of the championship, the minister stressed. There are 20 outside broadcast vehicles equipped with the latest technology to broadcast the encounters, in addition to 250 HD cameras, Al-Jabri revealed. He expressed his thanks and appreciations to the ministry’s staff for their efforts in preparation of a wonderful coverage of the tournament. The event comprises two groups: Group A is arguably the tougher of the dual-group competition, which also includes the United Arab Emirates and Oman, while Group B comprises champions Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Yemen. – KUNA

Original Article