Amir to attend Gulf Cup inauguration ceremony today

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the opening ceremony for the 23rd Gulf Cup for football today at 5:15 pm at Jaber International Stadium. Football fans and enthusiast from region and the world will set their gaze at the opening of 23rd Gulf Cup football tournament today.

The prestigious tournament, held until January 5, will see Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, and the UAE competing for the title. Kuwaiti fans, in particular, are ready to see their team compete again after lifting the FIFA ban. The tournament, held under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will have Kuwait and Saudi Arabia face-off at 05:30 pm local-time in first match of Group 1.

The Saudi-Kuwaiti match will be followed by another encounter pitting the UAE against Oman. The Group 2 matches will kick start tomorrow with a match between Qatar and Yemen and another match between Bahrain and Iraq. Kuwait previously hosted the tournament in 1974, 1990, and 2003. The Kuwaiti team won 10 Gulf Cup titles since the tournament’s inception in 1970. – KUNA

