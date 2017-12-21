Era of modernity: Saudis celebrate three years of King Salman’s rule

Related Articles

MAKKAH: Saudis on Thursday are celebrating the third anniversary of the accession of King Salman to the throne (according to the Islamic Hijri calendar).

Over the past three years, King Salman has been credited with turning Saudi Arabia into a country that is economically open to the world through its Vision 2030 plan.

Saudi Arabia has remained a G-20 member during his rule, led an international coalition to fight Houthi militias in Yemen and has liberated more than 85 percent of the country.

During his rule, the work of expanding the Two Holy Mosques has continued, a developmental shift has occurred in industry and new job opportunities have been provided. A state has been designed with modern regulations and non-oil income sources have been diversified to make Saudi Arabia an industrially developed country.

King Salman is known as a leading cultural figure, and those close to him say that he is a keen reader with a good memory. He has supported the empowerment of women, the development of sport and entertainment including allowing cinemas, and launched projects to help the petrochemical sector.

He has also established the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) and formed a new vision for geostrategic balances.

King Salman has spent his life designing and building strategic plans. He served for five decades as governor of Riyadh, which he turned into a modern city. During five decades, Riyadh has seen an unprecedented cultural renaissance. He is also known for his interest in antiquities.

Saad Al-Joudi Al-Sharif, a modern history teacher, told Arab News that King Salman has dedicated his country’s political power to serving the nation’s issues, and most importantly the Palestinian cause and the claim of Jerusalem as an Arab capital.

Despite the economic and political challenges facing the region, King Salman was able to challenge Iranian influence in four Arab capitals (Baghdad, Beirut, Damascus and Sanaa).

Al-Sharif said King Salman is interested in promoting national security, defense, the army and national guards’ capacities, as well as providing Saudi forces with the latest weapons.

King Salman has acquired an international reputation for honesty and peace, Al-Sharif said. Saudi Arabia has helped the weak around the world and supported them against disasters caused by floods and other crises.

Al-Sharif concluded: “In addition to the great services King Salman has provided to Muslims around the world, he has also supported and developed the work of moderate Islam.”

Talal Nour, an economics expert, told Arab News that King Salman has encouraged writers, researchers, intellectuals and journalists to be responsible and safe when performing their work.

Nour said: "King Salman has worked on multiplying efforts to achieve the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries' safety, out of his concern to ensure stability in the Arab region and to serve joint interests, achieve the expectations of leaders and people, and promote regional security and international peace."