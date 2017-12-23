UNSC condemns Houthi ballistic missile attack on Riyadh

NEW YORK, 23rd December, 2017 (WAM) — Members of the UN Security Council have condemned in the strongest possible terms the ballistic missile attack by the Houthis against Riyadh the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 19th December. The members of the Council also expressed alarm at the stated intention of the Houthis to continue these attacks against Saudi Arabia, as well as to launch additional attacks against other states in the region.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council called on all Member States to fully implement all aspects of the arms embargo as required by the relevant Security Council resolutions, and in that regard expressed their grave concern at the reports of continuing violations of the embargo.

UNSC members recalled that the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Initiative and Implementation Mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue conference, and relevant Security Council resolutions and statements, including Security Council Resolution No. 2216, provide the basis for inclusive negotiations for a political settlement of the crisis in Yemen and expressed concern at the continued non-implementation of these resolutions.

The members of the Council reiterated their call to all parties to engage constructively with the tireless efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, to bring the parties to negotiations with a view towards swiftly reaching a final and comprehensive agreement to end the conflict in Yemen.

They also expressed “concern” at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen and called on all parties to allow the safe, rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian supplies and personnel to the populations of all affected governorates, and to facilitate access for essential imports of food, fuel and, medical supplies into the country and their distribution throughout. In that regard, the members of the Council noted with appreciation the recent announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the port of Hodeida.

The members of the Security Council called upon all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.

WAM/Nour Salman

