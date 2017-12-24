Yemeni army liberates key posts in eastern Sanaa

The Yemeni army said on Wednesday that it had reclaimed “strategic areas” in eastern Sanaa from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The forces — which are supported by a Saudi-led coalition — fighting in favour of the internationally-recognised government of Yemen’s president Abdrabu Mansur Hadi liberated the mountains of Dahshush, Jabal Al Tafaha, Tabat Al Qanaseen and Jabal Al Mashna, said a statement by an army spokesman carried by UAE’s state news agency Wam.

The statement added that the Yemeni forces killed 28 Houthi rebels and wounded dozens others.

The Saudi-led coalition, which includes the UAE, has been fighting the Houthi militias in Yemen’s more than two-year-old civil war, in which more than 10,000 people have been killed, to restore the legitimate government of Mr Hadi.

