Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle hashish

RIYADH: Saudi Border Guards in the southern border areas have foiled several attempts to smuggle more than half a ton of hashish, and arrested 30 smugglers of different nationalities in the Jazan and Najran areas over the past two weeks.

The Border Guard’s spokesman, Col. Saher Al-Harbi, said that these operations are part of the security forces efforts to combat drug trafficking across the Kingdom’s land and sea borders.

He said that during these operations nine Saudis, 13 Ethiopians, seven Yemenis and one Somali have been arrested and their attempts to smuggle hashish into the Kingdom have been effectively thwarted.

Al-Harbi announced that the seizures of drugs in their possession reached 536,422 grams of hashish.

He said that “the seizures and suspects were duly referred to the appropriate authorities to complete legal proceedings.”

Al-Harbi reiterated that the Border Guards will not hesitate to deal with such threats and are determined to protect the Kingdom’s borders from anything that threatens its security, stability and capabilities.

