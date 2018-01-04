Will 2018 be a year of change?

Muna Al Fuzai The world is still celebrating a new year after emerging from a year that was filled with dramatic and devastating changes for many countries and people. Nevertheless, we still hope for change for the best. Even our safe Gulf region is witnessing a deep-rooted crisis amongst its members that may lead to serious repercussions on the social, economic, national and political levels if not ended. Kuwait is still striving to preserve unity and solidarity among the Gulf states, but the situation is still worrying and tense. Meanwhile, the Arab world faces crises from Syria to Yemen. Locally, there is nothing new except for a new government. Nothing significant has been achieved, whether in the field of development or corruption, or the status of women and their rights over equality with men in their demand for housing. It has become a dream. The government has repeated itself in every formation, but perhaps the most prominent event was the entry of a new member with a disting..

Muna Al Fuzai

The world is still celebrating a new year after emerging from a year that was filled with dramatic and devastating changes for many countries and people. Nevertheless, we still hope for change for the best. Even our safe Gulf region is witnessing a deep-rooted crisis amongst its members that may lead to serious repercussions on the social, economic, national and political levels if not ended. Kuwait is still striving to preserve unity and solidarity among the Gulf states, but the situation is still worrying and tense. Meanwhile, the Arab world faces crises from Syria to Yemen.

Locally, there is nothing new except for a new government. Nothing significant has been achieved, whether in the field of development or corruption, or the status of women and their rights over equality with men in their demand for housing. It has become a dream. The government has repeated itself in every formation, but perhaps the most prominent event was the entry of a new member with a distinguished public status who represents new hope for Kuwaitis – Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, the new Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister. The lifting of the suspension from Kuwaiti football and hosting the Gulf Cup sparked enthusiasm, and the spirit of unity and joy was felt all around Kuwait.

Globally, the positions of US President Donald Trump appear to be worrisome to many around the world, and we can only point to his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This decision triggered an angry and dismissive reaction. I think we are at the beginning of a year that faces a lot of arduous issues. People are usually optimistic about the new year, and they see it as a new station in their lives. But some have wishes that have remained unfulfilled for many years.

Also these days, the demonstrations in Iran have been making the headlines, and many are following the developments with caution, especially as the repercussions of the situation undoubtedly affect the whole region and possibly the world’s policies in dealing with Iran. However, so far the war against IS essentially seems to be over, yet the fear and threat of other terror groups exist.

Security is desired by all religions, as well as peace, security and tolerance, because people are tired of fighting, bloodshed and sectarian discrimination. There are other general wishes shared by the majority of people, such as eliminating corruption and low prices. As a Kuwaiti, I hope that the new year will eliminate corruption and witness real educational reform, most notably the amendment of the curriculum. We need a new generation that is aware of its responsibilities and role.

Will the new year bring a new breakthrough?

