Coalition forces stop Houthis’ attempts to advance into Western Yemen

Related Articles

Raids carried out by Saudi-led coalition fighters have prevented Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate the coastal town of Al Khoukha, which is part of the province of Hodeidah and had previously been liberated, according to Saudi state news agency.

A Yemeni military source said coalition aircrafts targeted the terrorists in the east as they were trying to infiltrate the city, according to the Yemeni armed forces website.

Meanwhile, a number of Houthis fighters were killed, with others wounded in air strikes targeting areas of the province of Al Baydaa held by the terrorists.

A source on the ground said the coalition fighters launched several raids in the Al Arif area, targeting Houthis groups in Jabal al Marqouza.

Yemeni army forces also foiled an attempt by Houthi fighters to advance toward the presidential camp and the presidential palace, east of Taiz.

A military source said in a statement to the Yemeni Armed Forces site that violent clashes had taken place between the two sides as the army repelled an attempt by Houthis to advance.

Elsewhere the army targeted Houthi positions in Tuba al Salal in the eastern part of the city. This resulted in the destruction several of the terrorist group’s vehicles.

Related Articles

Original Article