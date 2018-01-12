Arab coalition calls on UN to supervise Hudaidah port

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen called on the United Nations to take charge of the Red Sea port of Al-Hudaidah, west Yemen.

While supervising the operation of seaport, the UN is required to make sure of orderly delivery of aid to the Yemeni people and prevent arms smuggling to the Houthi militias as per the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, Spokesman of the Coalition Col. Staff Turi Al-Malki said at on Wednesday.

“The Iranian-backed militias are training their member terrorists on targeting marine navigation in the Red Sea and the Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb,” he told a press conference here.

“Customs, taxes and oil revenues are the main sources of funding for these militias in the current conflict in Yemen.

“They acquired thermal and ballistic missiles and other sophisticated weapons from some powers in the (Gulf) region to prolong the conflict,” Col. Staff Al-Malki said.

The Coalition forces were able to destroy three booby-trapped boats belonging to the Houthis, and helped the legitimate government troops restore control over large swathes of the country, he pointed out.

On the delivery of aid, he said there are 16 seaports and border crossings that receive assistance from international humanitarian agencies to the Yemeni people.

The Coalition forces issued more than 1,800 permits for maritime aid shipments, he added, reaffirmed the Coalition’s commitment to support the relief effort and help the Yemeni regular army defeat the rebel forces.

