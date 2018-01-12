Yemen’s gov’t: Houthis responsible for looting USD 5.2 foreign reserves

Yemen’s legitimate government has held Houthi militias accountable for the loss of the country’s foreign reserves, and the looting of USD 5.2 billion, as well as a trillion Yemeni Rial (USD 4 million).

During a meeting on Thursday, the government urged the militias to respect the Yemeni public interests.

It also condemned the arbitrary aggression by the coupists on bureaux de change in Sanaa, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During today’s meeting, the Yemeni ministers discussed the deterioration of the local currency and the steps taken over the past period to remedy the economic situation.

Prime Minister Ahmad bin Daghr stressed the necessity of adopting a more effective mechanism to avoid further fall of the Rial through disciplinary measures for all banks and exchangers to abide by, besides activating the role of the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) and the security bodies.

He noted that the remedies launched by the government would help control the rate of exchange.

It will also work on a series of procedures to stimulate the market and benefit from remittances.

The meeting called for adopting rationalization measures, halting speculations and deterring violators.

Original Article