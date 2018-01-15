Emirati ship carrying food, tents arrives in Port of Mukalla

MUKALLA, 14th January, 2018 (WAM) — An Emirati ship carrying food aid and tents from the UAE has arrived in the Port of Mukalla, to support the local residents of Hadramaut Governorate.

The aid is part of the humanitarian efforts made by the UAE through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in line with the Year of Zayed Initiative to support Yemen across different sectors, including health, education and other services required by the Yemeni people, who are suffering from tough conditions as a result of the war waged by the Houthi militias.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of ERC Team in Hadramaut, highlighted the UAE’s desire to continue its humanitarian and relief support for Yemenis during the crisis they are facing, as per the directives of the wise leadership to provide the Yemen people with all their needs, through development and relief aid.

