Saudi Cabinet condemns Israeli plans to build more settlements in Palestine

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has condemned the Israeli decision to build more than 1,000 settlement units and offer tenders to build another 650 housing units in a number of settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands.

Chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Cabinet described the Israeli decision as a challenge to the will of the international community and flagrant aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people to impose a status quo to prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

At a regional level, the Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of a suicide explosion in the center of Baghdad, and offered condolences to the Iraqi government and people, and voiced the Kingdom’s support for Iraq against acts of terrorism and extremism.

The Cabinet lauded a UN report on Iran’s violation of an embargo imposed by the UN in sending weapons to Yemen. The report said Iran did not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2216 on the arms embargo and instead helped the Houthi militia to obtain drones and ballistic missiles launched against the Kingdom.

At a global level, the Cabinet appreciated a statement made by US President Donald Trump on the nuclear agreement with Iran and his call for US allies to take strict steps in the face of activities by Iran, which is considered the leading terror supporter globally.

According to the US statement, Iran funded, supplied arms and trained more than 100,000 fighters to spread destruction in the Middle East, supported Assad’s regime to kill his people, while its missiles threatened neighboring countries and international navigation and it practiced mass arrest to silence its people.

The Cabinet praised the US judiciary announcement to establish a special unit to investigate Hezbollah’s drug trafficking to fund terrorism, and to verify and prosecute individuals and networks supporting the terrorist party.

At a local level, the Cabinet commended the announcement made by the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) on launching 19,481 housing loans and products across the Kingdom in the current year.

The Cabinet also authorized the ministers of education and environment to discuss draft memos of understanding for cooperation in vocational training and wildlife between the Kingdom and Sudan and Mauritania.