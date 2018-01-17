Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Jazan yesterday.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that the kingdom’s air defence forces detected the launch of a ballistic missile by the Houthi militias at 8:12pm last night, fired from within the territory of Yemen towards Saudi Arabia.

Colonel al-Maliki said the missile was fired was in the direction of the city of Jazan and was “deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.”

The missile was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki said that the hostile action by the Houthi group, supported by Iran, was in clear defiance and violation of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231, in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

“Firing ballistic missiles at populated cities and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law,” he said.

