Amir, Lebanese President hold bilateral talks in Kuwait

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah welcomes the Lebanese President Michel Aoun upon his arrival to Kuwait. — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with senior Kuwaiti officials, held talks yesterday with the visiting Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a delegation accompanying him. His Highness the Amir led the discussions on the Kuwaiti side, while Aoun headed the Lebanese delegation.

Speaking to the press after the encounter, Minister of State for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said that the talks centered on bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern. He pointed out that a sense of amity pervaded the discussions between both sides, which reflects the camaraderie both nations share. Later yesterday, His Highness the Amir held a luncheon banquet at Bayan Palace in honor of Aoun and his delegation.

The Lebanese President was received upon his arrival at the airport by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah and several other senior state officials.

The accompanying mission of honor is led by Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abu Alhasan. The Lebanese president’s accompanying delegation comprises Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Jebran Bassil, Minister of Communications Jamal Al-Jarrah, Minister of State for Human Rights Ayman Choucair, Minister of State for Administrative Development Affairs Inayat Ezzdin and several other senior officials.

Separately, His Highness the Amir received the Ambassador of United States to Kuwait Lawrence R Silverman, as well as His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sabah. In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayid Al-Nahayan, expressing his sorrow over the martyrdom of one UAE soldiers during the ‘Restoration of Hope’ operation in Yemen. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister similar cables to UAE over the incident. – KUNA

